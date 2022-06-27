Azuro Raises $4M For ‘Decentralized Sportsbook Protocol’

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Azuro Raises $4M For ‘Decentralized Sportsbook Protocol’

Eli Tan - CoinDesk
2022-06-27 15:00
Azuro, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) building a protocol for blockchain-based betting, announced Monday it has raised a $4 million funding round.
AllianceDAO, Arrington Capital, Ethereal Ventures and Delphi Digital were all participants in the round as second time investors.
The ultimate goal of the project is to replace traditional bookmakers like sportsbooks, which are often perceived as predatory and profit-motivated, to disrupt the $200 billion betting industry.
The protocol taps prediction markets, NFTs, DAO governance and liquidity pools on its backend in a bid to minimize the associated costs of the betting process for users. The project lives in the Gnosis Chain, going live on its mainnet earlier in June.
“The problem is incentive misalignment,” Rossen Yordanov, a core contributor to the project, said in a press release. “Profits are zero-sum so many betting companies go to great lengths to create unfair & opaque environments for the players.”
The funding brings the project’s total raise to $7.5 million, with Hypersphere, Quiet Capital and Formless Capital joining the round as investors for the first time.
The blockchain-based betting industry has remained fledgling despite its promising foundation, with no clear frontrunner having emerged. Legal implications, as always, continue to loom over the sector’s mainstream adoption, though insiders of the industry are optimistic about its future legality.
View full text