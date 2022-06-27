copy link
Voyager Digital Issues Default Notice to 3AC, Draws Down $75M of Alameda Revolver
Jamie Crawley - CoinDesk
2022-06-27 12:24
Crypto brokerage Voyager Digital (VOYG.TO) has issued a notice of default to Three Arrows Capital (3AC) after the beleaguered hedge fund failed to make the required payments on its loans of 15,250 bitcoin and $350 million in USDC.
- Alongside, Voyager announced it has drawn down $75 million of the emergency $200 million cash and USDC credit line provided by Alameda Ventures. That facility also included a 15,000 bitcoin (BTC) revolver.
- As of this morning, the company has $137 million of cash and crypto assets on hand. The exchange has also retained investment banker Moelis & Company as financial advisor.
- Voyager's share price plunged more than 60% last week after it disclosed it had exposure to 3AC, which had previously said that it had suffered heavy losses from the sharp downturn in the crypto market.
- CEO Stephen Ehrlich: "We are working diligently and expeditiously to strengthen our balance sheet and pursuing options so we can continue to meet customer liquidity demands."
