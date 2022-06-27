1inch Network now has over 3 million accounts

The 1inch Network celebrated a new milestone on Friday after crossing an important threshold. According to the team, the total 1inch Network user accounts on various blockchains have surpassed three million. At the moment, 1inch Network interacts with eight major blockchains, including Ethereum, BNBChain, Polygon, Optimism, Avalanche, Fantom, Gnosis, and Arbitrum.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.707 per token.