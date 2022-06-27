Metaderby launches its play-to-earn game on Avalanche

The Avalanche team announced via a blog post on Friday that Metaderby has launched its play-to-earn game on the Avalanche blockchain. Metaderby is a play-to-earn horse-racing game with a dual-token economy. Avalanche said the speed, low fees, and scalability of its blockchain will support a vivid metaverse where players race, breed, and trade for rewards.

Avalanche

is an open-source platform for launching Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in an interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem.

AVAX

is down by more than 2.84% so far today and currently trades at $20.85 per coin.