Immutable X to power Yumon’s fantasy world

The Immutable X team announced via Twitter on Friday that it would power Yumon’s fantasy world. Yumon is building the first player-owned creator fantasy world on the Ethereum blockchain. Yumon is a creator-fantasy league built by leaders from Ubisoft and Voodoo. According to Immutable X, fans will experience innovative ways to interact with their favorite creators in a fully gas-free, carbon-neutral, and secured after-video digital playground.

Immutable X is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet. IMX is down by 6.76% today and is trading at $0.841 at press time.