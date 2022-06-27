Alchemy Pay partners With GCA DAO

The Alchemy Pay team announced via Twitter on Friday that it has partnered with GCA DAO, a Web3 art platform. Alchemy Pay will handle on-site crypto payments at Venice La Biennale’s first-ever NFT exhibition, the team added.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.

Alchemy Pay’s ACH token is down by 2.69% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $0.01230.