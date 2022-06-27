House of Cycling to launch on the Hedera blockchain

HBAR Foundation announced via Twitter on Friday that House of Cycling is set to launch on the Hedera blockchain. House of Cycling is a platform that organizes cycling competitions. The project is currently building on the Hedera blockchain, with assistance from the HBAR Foundation. House of Cycling will leverage the Hedera Token Service (HTS) to create a fantasy game, marketplace, token, and much more

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.

HBAR is trading at $0.0707 at press time, down by 4.85% over the last 24 hours.