The Kyber Network team announced via Twitter on Monday that Kyber Network is now available on Oxalus wallet. The integration brings convenient and easy access to the communities of both parties, the team added. By using Oxalus, Kyber Network users have access to the display of their NFT Games in an intuitive and interactive way.

Kyber Network is an on-chain liquidity protocol that aggregates liquidity reserves to allow instant and secure token exchange in multiple decentralized applications (dApps). KNC , the native token of the Kyber Network, is down by more than 4.59% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.455.