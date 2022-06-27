Harmony Protocol commits a $1 million bounty for the return of Horizon Bridge funds

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Sunday that it has committed a $1 million bounty for the return of its Horizon Bridge funds. The bounty also covers anyone with information about the fund, the team added. Harmony Protocol’s Horizon Bridge was compromised last week, resulting in the theft of $100 million from the protocol.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage".

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by 8% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02312.