Tron’s total accounts surpass 100 million

The Tron team announced via Twitter on Saturday that the total accounts on its blockchain have surpassed 100 million. The blockchain has processed over $3.4 billion in transactions over the years, the Tron team added.

TRON

is a public blockchain attempting to become the core infrastructure for a decentralized internet. TRON relies on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) mechanism in which 27 Super Representatives rotate every 6 hours to validate blocks and transactions.

TRX

is up by 6.6% so far today and is trading at $0.06951 at press time.