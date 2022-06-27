copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-27)
Binance
2022-06-27 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,910 and $21,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,477, up by 0.17%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, LUNC, and STX, up by 44%, 27%, and 27%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Reaches Second Close Below 200-Week MA
- Nexo Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Anonymous Twitter Account Accusing It of Embezzlement
- New ATH: TVL in ETH 2.0 reached 12.9 Million
- DeFi Data: Total Value Locked is down by 0.81% in 24h
- Ethereum Price Rise and Stability Pulls Broader Crypto Market to $1 Trillion
- Today's Fear & Greed Index is 12, the level is Extreme Fear
- Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Speak Out Against Nazi Affiliation Rumors
- Deloitte and NYDIG to Allow Businesses to Access Services Built on Bitcoin
- Weekly NFT News Wrap
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.2111 (+11.71%)
- ETH: $1232.13 (-0.93%)
- BNB: $240.6 (+0.25%)
- XRP: $0.3648 (-0.84%)
- ADA: $0.5052 (-2.70%)
- SOL: $41.11 (-0.68%)
- DOGE: $0.07715 (+9.53%)
- DOT: $8.17 (-1.09%)
- SHIB: $0.00001166 (-2.10%)
- TRX: $0.06855 (+5.48%)
Top gainers on Binance:
