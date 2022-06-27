Binance Market Update (2022-06-27)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.44% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,910 and $21,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,477, up by 0.17%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC , LUNC , and STX , up by 44%, 27%, and 27%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: