Crypto Corner: The Sports Slice

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Corner: The Sports Slice

Taylor Scott-Bitcoinist
2022-06-27 07:04
As we kick a new week into gear, there are some high-flying sports deals that keep our Sports Slice delivered to you as we wrap up each week. Last week, we saw a tennis powerhouse property engage with new NFTs, one of soccer’s biggest stars picked up an unlikely crypto exchange partner, and another league deal in the U.S. ‘big four’ of leagues has found an NFT avenue. It’s all in a week’s work of sports and crypto. Let’s take a look at last week’s action:

The Sports Slice

Wimbledon NFTs Drop On DraftKings Marketplace

It’s one of the most historic tournaments in sports with a nearly 150 year history of gameplay. We’re talking Wimbledon, who rolled out their 100th Anniversary of Centre Court NFTs this past week, kicking off in tandem with this year’s event. Wimbledon runs through July 10.

Ronaldo Teams Up With Binance

While bearish market activity has slowed down high-flying sponsorship deals in sport, apparently Binance did not get the memo. The exchange went full-steam ahead this week, signing a new NFT deal with Manchester United player and historic soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
The move came less than two weeks after Binance CEO stated on Twitter that it “was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did.” Binance and Ronaldo are expected to release NFTs before the year is out.
Binance hasn’t been a frequent name in the Sports Slice, although it has seen coverage previously. We have limited details on the size and scope of this deal, arguably Binance’s biggest sports play to date, but we do know that it is a multi-year signing for the two parties, and NFTs between the two are expected to hit the market in the months to come.

The NHL’s New NFT Endeavor

We’ve seen major league sports leagues in the U.S. dabble in NFTs, but outside of the NBA’s partnership with Dapper Labs to provide Top Shot, few leagues have made dedicated initiatives. That looks to change this past week, as the NHL has partnered up with NFT marketplace Sweet for digital collectibles. It’s the NHL’s first and sole partner in the category, and according to the press release, will see new league NFTs hitting the market this upcoming season.
Describing the reasoning behind selecting Sweet, the league’s EVP in Business Development and Innovation, Dave Lehanski, stated:
“We invested a significant amount of time to analyze the marketplace and establish a fan-first strategy and are now thrilled to announce a partnership with a company that will not only provide us with a world-class digital NFT collectibles experience, but also a commitment to develop a comprehensive platform that is completely designed and customized for the NHL and wholly focused on connecting with hockey fans in the most authentic and engaging manner possible.”

Oregon Continues To Make NFT Connect With NIL

University of Oregon’s Division Street was rolled out last year as a tool to empower athletes around NIL opportunities. The program saw a massively successful campaign in it’s first NFT attempt, nailing down legendary Nike designer Tinker Hatfield for the bespoke NFT collection which sold out faster than you could snap your fingers and tied in a custom Air Max 1.
The latest drop details hit the market this past week, with a female-led cast of UO athletes leading the charge for the new “Visions of Flight” NFT release. 75% of the revenue will be split equally among participating athletes.
View full text