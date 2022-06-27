Nexo Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Anonymous Twitter Account Accusing It of Embezzlement

A person or persons using the Twitter handle "@otteroooo" is the target of Nexo’s legal department, after the tweeting Mustelidae alleged that Nexo’s co-founders had siphoned funds from a charity called HelpKarma.

In a tweet thread, otteroooo alleged that Kosta Kanchev, a co-founder of Nexo, siphoned funds as an executive the from charity crowdfunding platform HelpKarma to build “a palace the size of a high school.”

But as Nexo pointed out in a rebuttal, there’s an issue of confused identity: The founder of HelpKarma is Constantine Krastev, not Kosa Kanchev, who shares little physical similarities to Krastev.

For otteroooo's part, the Twitter identity maintains that it wasn’t personally served a Cease and Desist notice by Nexo.

The twitter presence also claims that a PR representative of Nexo, operating via an anonymous account, offered to purchase otteroooo's Twitter profile — provided that it would feed "dirt" on competitors of Nexo back to headquarters. Nexo didn't respond to a request for comment on this allegation by press time.

Nexo recently announced that it had hired banking giant Citigroup (C) to advise it on mergers and acquisitions of other players in the lending space.