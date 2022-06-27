Hacktivists Warn Do Kwon: “We Will Hold You Accountable”

After facing a series of allegations from Terra insider FatMan, Do Kwon is now a target of a hacktivist group. The Terra insider said Kwon was greedy for money and that he rose through the ranks thanks to nepotism.

‘Do Kwon Scammed Investors’

In a video published earlier on Monday, the group named ‘Anonymous’ started by saying, “This is a message from anonymous for Do Kwon.”

Anonymous blamed Kwon for single-handedly scamming billions of dollars.

“We were also due for another bear market this year. But the actions of Do Kwon, the founder of the Terra Luna ecosystem is single-handedly responsible for scamming billions of dollars away from retail investors. Do Kwon made a name for himself with his arrogant tactics trolling competitors critics and acting like he would never fail.”

The group also mentioned that Kwon made fun of failing projects in the crypto space. “In fact, he said that he found it entertaining to watch other projects.” The hacktivists shared a clip of Kwon making the statement.