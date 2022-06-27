WeChat Prohibits Its Users from Using Crypto and NFT Services

WeChat: The Chinese-owned social networking platform WeChat has just issued new rules regarding crypto assets. The platform has over 1.2 billion monthly active users.

WeChat will restrict or ban accounts that issue, trade, or finance cryptocurrencies or NFTs. Such digital assets are now considered “illegal business.”

If a violation is found from one of the accounts, then the account will be asked to correct it within a certain deadline. The account can be restricted. Or, WeChat can permanently block the account in question.