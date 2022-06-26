copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-26)
Binance
2022-06-26 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,103 and $21,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,274, up by 0.36%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC, SPELL, and YGG, up by 41%, 28%, and 22%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.002 (+2.17%)
- ETH: $1225.72 (+1.65%)
- BNB: $237.6 (+0.85%)
- XRP: $0.3645 (+1.14%)
- ADA: $0.5011 (+2.58%)
- SOL: $40.69 (+0.79%)
- DOGE: $0.07285 (+7.94%)
- DOT: $8.04 (+0.37%)
- SHIB: $0.00001141 (-0.70%)
- TRX: $0.06542 (+1.60%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- USTC/BUSD (+41%)
- SPELL/BUSD (+28%)
- YGG/BUSD (+22%)
