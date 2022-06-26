Binance Market Update (2022-06-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $21,103 and $21,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,274, up by 0.36%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include USTC , SPELL , and YGG , up by 41%, 28%, and 22%, respectively.

Market movers: