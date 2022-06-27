Deloitte and NYDIG to Allow Businesses to Access Services Built on Bitcoin

Big four accounting firm Deloitte tapped Bitcoin-focused financial services firm New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) for a strategic alliance that aims to help companies access financial services built on Bitcoin.

The newly formed alliance will focus on offering Bitcoin-related financial services to companies of all sizes. Its targeted areas include banking, consumer loyalty and rewards programs, employee benefit, and more.

The official announcement has made clear that both firms will carry out a collaborative approach that leverages Deloitte’s multi-disciplinary professional services and NYDIG’s “comprehensive bitcoin financial and technology products and services.”

As consumers are actively looking for trusted exposure to Bitcoin, the alliance will be focused on accelerating the adoption of the asset while complying with the existing regulatory framework.

Richard Rosenthal, the practice lead of Deloitte’s digital assets banking regulatory, said:“The future of financial services will center around the use of digital assets, and we are focused on advising our clients on ways to engage in a regulated and compliant way.”