Binance Market Update (2022-06-26)
Binance
2022-06-26 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 1.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,904 and $21,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,299, up by 1.68%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SPELL, YGG, and DNT, up by 40%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9618 (+0.86%)
- ETH: $1220.49 (+3.15%)
- BNB: $239.1 (+3.73%)
- XRP: $0.365 (+3.02%)
- ADA: $0.507 (+5.89%)
- SOL: $40.5 (+1.66%)
- DOGE: $0.07417 (+13.71%)
- DOT: $8.11 (+3.97%)
- SHIB: $0.00001157 (+4.23%)
- TRX: $0.06429 (+1.05%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SPELL/BUSD (+40%)
- YGG/BUSD (+27%)
- DNT/BUSD (+24%)
