Binance Market Update (2022-06-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 1.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,904 and $21,874 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,299, up by 1.68%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include SPELL , YGG , and DNT , up by 40%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.

Market movers: