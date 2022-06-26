copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-26)
Binance
2022-06-26 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 0.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,900 and $21,569 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,442, up by 0.25%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUTO, YGG, and GMT, up by 31%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9785 (+0.65%)
- ETH: $1243.75 (+1.39%)
- BNB: $240 (+0.63%)
- XRP: $0.3679 (-0.38%)
- ADA: $0.5193 (+3.41%)
- SOL: $41.38 (-1.10%)
- DOGE: $0.07037 (+3.15%)
- DOT: $8.26 (+0.36%)
- SHIB: $0.00001191 (+3.84%)
- TRX: $0.06499 (-0.63%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text