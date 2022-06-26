Binance Market Update (2022-06-26)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 0.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,900 and $21,569 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,442, up by 0.25%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUTO , YGG , and GMT , up by 31%, 22%, and 21%, respectively.

Market movers: