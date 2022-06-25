Binance Market Update (2022-06-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -0.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,900 and $21,596 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,199, down by -0.19%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX , FARM , and OG , up by 42%, 37%, and 19%, respectively.

Market movers: