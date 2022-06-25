copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-25)
Binance
2022-06-25 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -0.17% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,900 and $21,596 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,199, down by -0.19%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX, FARM, and OG, up by 42%, 37%, and 19%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9594 (+1.21%)
- ETH: $1205.9 (-1.70%)
- BNB: $235.6 (-1.30%)
- XRP: $0.3603 (-0.55%)
- ADA: $0.4886 (-2.69%)
- SOL: $40.35 (-1.90%)
- DOGE: $0.06749 (+0.54%)
- DOT: $8.01 (-1.96%)
- SHIB: $0.00001149 (+5.51%)
- TRX: $0.06439 (-2.70%)
Top gainers on Binance:
