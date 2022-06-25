Binance Market Update (2022-06-25)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,775 and $21,596 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,946, up by 0.40%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX , AUTO , and OG , up by 66%, 29%, and 23%, respectively.

Market movers: