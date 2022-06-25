copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-25)
Binance
2022-06-25 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 0.05% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,775 and $21,596 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,946, up by 0.40%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX, AUTO, and OG, up by 66%, 29%, and 23%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9448 (+1.40%)
- ETH: $1183.24 (-1.12%)
- BNB: $230.5 (-1.87%)
- XRP: $0.3543 (-1.88%)
- ADA: $0.479 (-2.48%)
- SOL: $39.83 (-0.57%)
- DOGE: $0.06523 (-0.97%)
- DOT: $7.8 (-3.35%)
- SHIB: $0.0000111 (+3.74%)
- TRX: $0.06362 (-2.38%)
Top gainers on Binance:
