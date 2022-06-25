copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-06-25)
Binance
2022-06-25 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 2.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,721 and $21,596 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,389, up by 1.70%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include IDEX, ALCX, and OG, up by 45%, 37%, and 36%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/24/2022): BTC forms another rangeRead the weekly report from the Binance OTC team here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9645 (+3.26%)
- ETH: $1226.9 (+5.91%)
- BNB: $238.5 (+2.01%)
- XRP: $0.3693 (-3.10%)
- ADA: $0.5022 (+1.17%)
- SOL: $41.82 (+8.40%)
- DOGE: $0.06829 (+4.43%)
- DOT: $8.22 (+2.49%)
- SHIB: $0.00001147 (+9.87%)
- TRX: $0.06541 (+0.79%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text