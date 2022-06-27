Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Speak Out Against Nazi Affiliation Rumors

The company behind the popular non-fungible token (NFT) collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, Yuga Labs, addressed the rumors around the alleged connection with racist and Nazi affiliation. The company denied the rumors and called them “crazy disinformation” and “bullshit”.

The company claims it has ties with the Jewish, Cuban, Pakistani, and other communities, and claims the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization created in 1913 to “stop the defamation of the Jewish people”, has apparently supported them. Yuga Labs said:

We’ve not responded in further detail to these allegations because frankly they are insanely far-fetched. That said, we woke up this morning to a podcaster we respect talking about this conspiracy theory and that was pretty surreal. Made us feel like it was time to come out and put an end to all this.

The company clarified that the term “Ape”, used as part of the critics’ argument to classify Bored Ape Yacht Club as “racist”, comes from the crypto community. Often used to describe someone that trades with digital assets with low-risk management.

In addition, the company claims there are other popular NFT collections using “Apes” as part of their iconography. The company claims the collection has “never wanted to take” itself “too seriously” and designed its logo, one of the main components behind the rumors, and iconography inspired by “some vintage yacht club flag we found”.

In that sense, the company attends to show that there is no hiding message or puzzle behind their logos, the NFT collection, or anything related to Bored Ape Yacht Club, as the rumors claims. They added:

None of the founders are good at ciphers or puzzles. We’re awful at them. We had to bring in professional help in the form of a company called Exaltation of Larks (by a brilliant guy named Greg Pliska) to help create the BAYC treasure hunt.