Binance Market Update (2022-06-24)
Binance
2022-06-24 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, up by 3.45% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,650 and $21,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,232, up by 1.61%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ALCX, KP3R, and YFI, up by 52%, 44%, and 43%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/24/2022): BTC forms another rangeRead the weekly report from the Binance OTC team here.
- Harmony Bridge Hacked, $100 Million in Ethereum LostHarmony Bridge was hacked, leading to a loss of approximately $100 million in ETH.
- VeeFriends Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT SalesDespite the steep decline in overall monthly sales volume, VeeFriends NFTs continue to surpass new milestones in the NFT space.
- Stablecoins Could Still Dominate Post-Terra, S&P SaysAnalysts said stablecoins could become a systemic feature of the financial world.
- Solana Labs Is Building a Web3 Mobile PhoneThe backers of the Solana blockchain said Thursday that the devices will cost around $1,000 and be available for delivery in early 2023.
- Market Wrap: Crypto Assets Stabilize as BTC Retakes $20K
- First Mover Asia: Hong Kong’s OSL Sees Strong Institutional Interest in Crypto, Despite Luna-Induced Volatility; Bitcoin and Ether Surge
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9377 (+1.36%)
- ETH: $1226.17 (+8.97%)
- BNB: $238.7 (+4.24%)
- XRP: $0.3624 (+8.93%)
- ADA: $0.502 (+5.93%)
- SOL: $41.18 (+9.64%)
- DOGE: $0.0672 (+5.48%)
- DOT: $8.18 (+5.82%)
- TRX: $0.06618 (+5.20%)
- SHIB: $0.0000109 (+6.97%)
Top gainers on Binance:
