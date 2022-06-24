copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-24)
Binance
2022-06-24 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 4.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,158 and $21,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,849, up by 2.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ARPA, YFI, and STORJ, up by 37%, 31%, and 31%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- OTC Weekly Trading Insights (06/24/2022): BTC forms another rangeRead the weekly report from the Binance OTC team here.
- Harmony Bridge Hacked, $100 Million in Ethereum LostHarmony Bridge was hacked, leading to a loss of approximately $100 million in ETH.
- VeeFriends Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT SalesDespite the steep decline in overall monthly sales volume, VeeFriends NFTs continue to surpass new milestones in the NFT space.
- Stablecoins Could Still Dominate Post-Terra, S&P SaysAnalysts said stablecoins could become a systemic feature of the financial world.
- Solana Labs Is Building a Web3 Mobile PhoneThe backers of the Solana blockchain said Thursday that the devices will cost around $1,000 and be available for delivery in early 2023.
- Market Wrap: Crypto Assets Stabilize as BTC Retakes $20K
- First Mover Asia: Hong Kong’s OSL Sees Strong Institutional Interest in Crypto, Despite Luna-Induced Volatility; Bitcoin and Ether Surge
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9128 (+3.88%)
- ETH: $1195.89 (+9.35%)
- BNB: $234.8 (+5.43%)
- XRP: $0.361 (+11.04%)
- ADA: $0.491 (+5.09%)
- SOL: $40.04 (+7.69%)
- DOGE: $0.06587 (+5.04%)
- DOT: $8.07 (+6.75%)
- TRX: $0.06517 (+4.47%)
- SHIB: $0.0000107 (+8.63%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ARPA/BUSD (+37%)
- YFI/BUSD (+31%)
- STORJ/BUSD (+31%)
