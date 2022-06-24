Binance Market Update (2022-06-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 4.15% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,158 and $21,443 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,849, up by 2.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ARPA , YFI , and STORJ , up by 37%, 31%, and 31%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: