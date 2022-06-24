Axie Infinity Developer Sky Mavis to Reimburse Victims of Ronin Bridge Hack

Sky Mavis, the developer behind popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, said it will start to reimburse the victims of the $625 million Ronin bridge hack on June 28.

In March, hackers were able to siphon 173,600 ether (ETH) and $25.5 million in USDC out of the Ronin bridge after exploiting a validator node vulnerability. Due to the dwindling price of ether since the hack, around $216.5 million is expected to be returned to users.

The hack has since been linked to North Korean hacking group 'Lazarus' by the FBI.

The bridge will also be restarted on June 28, a move that will require a hard fork in which all validators will be required to update their software.

"The bridge will be refilled with the outstanding user-owned ETH and USDC," Sky Mavis co-founder and COO Aleksander Larsen told CoinDesk. "Everything is on schedule and the validators are ready," he added.

In April, Sky Mavis raised $150 million in a round led by Binance. The firm said that it will use the proceeds to reimburse the hack victims.