Axie Infinity Developer Sky Mavis to Reimburse Victims of Ronin Bridge Hack
Oliver Knight - CoinDesk
2022-06-24 13:34
Sky Mavis, the developer behind popular play-to-earn game Axie Infinity, said it will start to reimburse the victims of the $625 million Ronin bridge hack on June 28.
- In March, hackers were able to siphon 173,600 ether (ETH) and $25.5 million in USDC out of the Ronin bridge after exploiting a validator node vulnerability. Due to the dwindling price of ether since the hack, around $216.5 million is expected to be returned to users.
- The hack has since been linked to North Korean hacking group 'Lazarus' by the FBI.
- The bridge will also be restarted on June 28, a move that will require a hard fork in which all validators will be required to update their software.
- "The bridge will be refilled with the outstanding user-owned ETH and USDC," Sky Mavis co-founder and COO Aleksander Larsen told CoinDesk. "Everything is on schedule and the validators are ready," he added.
- In April, Sky Mavis raised $150 million in a round led by Binance. The firm said that it will use the proceeds to reimburse the hack victims.
