Liithos to launch its Ashfall game on the Hedera blockchain
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-24 13:36
The Hedera team announced via a blog post on Thursday that Liithos, a newly formed AAA gaming and entertainment studio, is set to launch its debut game Ashfall on the Hedera blockchain. Gamers can choose to play the game leveraging the Hedera network where scavenging, discovery and exclusivity are the focus for a build, sell and trade experience, the team added.
Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.
HBAR is trading at $0.0754 at press time, up by 5.16% over the last 24 hours.
