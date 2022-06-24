Zilliqa releases Unity SDK V3.0

The Zilliqa team announced via a blog post on Friday that it has released a new version of the blockchain Unity Software Development Kit (SDK). Unity3D is a platform that allows developers to build real-time 3D projects for various industries across games, animation, automotive, architecture, and more. The new version comes with certain features such as wallet creation on the Zilliqa blockchain, NFT listing on the wallet, in-game transactions on the wallet, and more. The team said this version will establish the foundations of its gaming hub, helping game studios and indie developers building on Zilliqa to do more.

Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the world’s first blockchains being built on a sharded architecture and features smart contracts written in the platform’s proprietary programming language: Scilla. ZIL is trading at $0.04621 at press time, up by 13% in the last 24 hours.