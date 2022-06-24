Nefertiti is now a Chainlink data provider

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Thursday that Nefertiti is now a data provider on its network. Nefertiti is an AI-powered NFT data solutions provider for businesses. Chainlink said Nefertiti will enable developers to build advanced dApps with premium NFT market data.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by more than 2.87% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.17 at press time.