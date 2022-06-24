Celer Network announces a partnership with Gnosis Chain

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has partnered with Gnosis Chain. Celer Network now supports the bridging of Gnosis Chain’s GNO token across multiple blockchains including BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Avalanche.

, the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 8% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01720.

is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing.

Gnosis

builds decentralized infrastructure for the Ethereum ecosystem. Gnosis developed a wide range of products including Gnosis Safe, Gnosis Protocol (CowSwap), Conditional Tokens (prediction markets), and Gnosis Auction, allowing users to create, trade, and hold digital assets.

GNO

is down by 7.66% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $115.8.