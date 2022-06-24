Celer Network supports bridging LUSD between Ethereum and Optimism blockchains

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Thursday that it now supports the bridging of LUSD between the Ethereum and Optimism blockchains. LUSD is the native token of the Liquidity Protocol, an interest-free borrowing platform on the Ethereum network.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by 8.18% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01720.