The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with the Web3 content platform ATTA. Klaytn said the combination of its resources and ATTA’s top-notch platform, they can build a content ecosystem that enables content creators to supercharge their content and maximize their business value.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is up by 3.25% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.254 per token.