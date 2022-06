The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Friday that it has partnered with OpenSea, one of the leading NFT marketplaces in the world. The partnership is designed with the goal of scaling up the NFT ecosystem, strengthening ties, and bringing greater visibility to Asian NFT projects worldwide, Klaytn added.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is up by 3.66% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.255 per token.