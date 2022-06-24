copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-06-24)
Binance
2022-06-24 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,158 and $21,354 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,032, up by 2.30%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ARPA, REI, and AGLD, up by 47%, 30%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Harmony Bridge Hacked, $100 Million in Ethereum LostHarmony Bridge was hacked, leading to a loss of approximately $100 million in ETH.
- VeeFriends Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT SalesDespite the steep decline in overall monthly sales volume, VeeFriends NFTs continue to surpass new milestones in the NFT space.
- Stablecoins Could Still Dominate Post-Terra, S&P SaysAnalysts said stablecoins could become a systemic feature of the financial world.
- Solana Labs Is Building a Web3 Mobile PhoneThe backers of the Solana blockchain said Thursday that the devices will cost around $1,000 and be available for delivery in early 2023.
- Market Wrap: Crypto Assets Stabilize as BTC Retakes $20K
- First Mover Asia: Hong Kong’s OSL Sees Strong Institutional Interest in Crypto, Despite Luna-Induced Volatility; Bitcoin and Ether Surge
- Binance announces exclusive NFT partnership with football star Cristiano RonaldoBinance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced in a press release on Thursday that it has signed a multi-year NFT partnership with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Senators Ask Users on GitHub for Crypto Legislation FeedbackA pair of U.S. senators who recently penned the cryptocurrency bill have published it online through GitHub in an effort to solicit feedback.
- Avalanche Bridge Launches Native Bitcoin Support; AVAX Surges 7.4%Smart contracts platform Avalanche added support for native bitcoin (BTC) in its cross-chain bridge, according to a blog post.
- Gucci Invests $25K in NFT Marketplace SuperRare to Start Digital Art VaultItalian high-end luxury brand Gucci is venturing further into Web 3.
- Binance US Offers Zero Trading Fees for Bitcoin Spot Pairs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9023 (-3.50%)
- ETH: $1158.42 (+5.54%)
- BNB: $233.8 (+4.89%)
- XRP: $0.3811 (+16.40%)
- ADA: $0.4961 (+5.46%)
- SOL: $38.58 (+6.49%)
- DOGE: $0.06534 (+2.08%)
- DOT: $8.02 (+6.23%)
- TRX: $0.06491 (+1.74%)
- SHIB: $0.00001043 (+1.46%)
Top gainers on Binance:
