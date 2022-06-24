Binance Market Update (2022-06-24)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.94T, up by 3.49% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $20,158 and $21,354 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $21,032, up by 2.30%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ARPA , REI , and AGLD , up by 47%, 30%, and 29%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: