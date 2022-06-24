VeeFriends Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT Sales

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

VeeFriends Surpasses $500 Million in All-Time NFT Sales

Raphael Minter-BeInCrypto
2022-06-24 04:31
Despite the steep decline in overall monthly sales volume, VeeFriends NFTs continue to surpass new milestones in the non-fungible token space.
VeeFriends has been a valuable project in the adoption of digital collectibles by the mainstream since its May 2021 launch, reaching a total sales volume of $500 million, according to Be[In]Crypto research.
This landmark comes as a huge boost to the NFT space which has seen declining monthly volumes throughout 2022.
Other digital collections in the running for the most sales volume include, but are not limited to Moonbirds, CloneX, Azuki, Otherdeeds, NBA Top Shot, Art Blocks, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, and Axie Infinity.
Source: NFT All-Time Collections Rankings by CryptoSlam

New to VeeFriends?

VeeFriends is an NFT collection created by Belarusian-American Gary Vaynerchuk. The collection was created to bring life to the ambitions of the business executive in building a community around his passions using smart contracts and exposing them through non-fungible tokens.
By being a VeeFriend NFT holder, you become a part of the VeeFriends Community and get exclusive access to VeeCon, a multi-day conference centered on discussions by well-established and emerging leaders in NFTs and popular culture.
Back in March, when NFTs were starting to struggle in sales, VeeFriends generated around $19.19 million in volume.
Looking at the spike in the number of unique buyers from May 2021, the increase in sales volume led to the platform’s soaring transaction counts, with 4,477 unique buyers, and 9,161 transactions. By the end of the month, VeeFriends’ sales volume was approximately $53.21 million.
Source: May 2021 Sales Chart by CryptoSlam
VeeFriends reached an all-time high monthly sales in the region of $343.83 million in August 2021. Although the number of unique buyers of 477 was an 89% decline from May’s high, the average sale value was relatively higher. VeeFriends average sale value was $434,673.29 in August, a 7,384.24% increase from May’s $5,807.85.
Source: August 2021 Sales Volume Chart by CryptoSlam
Other months which contributed significantly to VeeFriends’ sales were September 2021 ($32.58 million), January 2022 ($18.93 million), and April 2022 ($13.98 million).
VeeFriends’ total sales for June were around $2.28 million at the time of press.
View full text