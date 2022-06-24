copy link
create picture
more
CoinFLEX Pauses Withdrawals Amid ‘Extreme Market Conditions’ and Counterparty Uncertainty
Michael Bellusci-Coindesk
2022-06-24 02:15
Physical futures crypto exchange CoinFLEX is pausing withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions” along with uncertainty around a certain counterparty, its CEO Mark Lamb said in a blog post Thursday.
- Lamb said the counterparty is not Three Arrows Capital or “any lending firm.”
- CoinFLEX expects to resume withdrawals “in a better position as soon as possible.”
- Additionally, FLEX Coin trading is being halted for perps and spot in the short-term.
View full text