CoinFLEX Pauses Withdrawals Amid ‘Extreme Market Conditions’ and Counterparty Uncertainty



Physical futures crypto exchange CoinFLEX is pausing withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions” along with uncertainty around a certain counterparty, its CEO Mark Lamb said in a blog post Thursday.

Lamb said the counterparty is not Three Arrows Capital or “any lending firm.”

CoinFLEX expects to resume withdrawals “in a better position as soon as possible.”

Additionally, FLEX Coin trading is being halted for perps and spot in the short-term.