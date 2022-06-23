Binance Market Update (2022-06-23)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, up by 0.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,752 and $20,806 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,333, up by 1.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include REI , AGLD , and RARE , up by 60%, 35%, and 28%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: