Binance Market Update (2022-06-23)
Binance
2022-06-23 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.90T, up by 0.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,752 and $20,806 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,333, up by 1.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include REI, AGLD, and RARE, up by 60%, 35%, and 28%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance announces exclusive NFT partnership with football star Cristiano RonaldoBinance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced in a press release on Thursday that it has signed a multi-year NFT partnership with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Senators Ask Users on GitHub for Crypto Legislation FeedbackA pair of U.S. senators who recently penned the cryptocurrency bill have published it online through GitHub in an effort to solicit feedback.
- Avalanche Bridge Launches Native Bitcoin Support; AVAX Surges 7.4%Smart contracts platform Avalanche added support for native bitcoin (BTC) in its cross-chain bridge, according to a blog post.
- Gucci Invests $25K in NFT Marketplace SuperRare to Start Digital Art VaultItalian high-end luxury brand Gucci is venturing further into Web 3.
- Binance US Offers Zero Trading Fees for Bitcoin Spot Pairs
- Mark Zuckerberg Launches Meta Pay, the Digital Wallet for the Metaverse
- Hublot Starts Accepting Bitcoin And Other Crypto Payments
- Crypto Lender Nexo Hires Citigroup to Advise It on Acquisitions
- First Mover Asia: DeFi’s Resilience During the Market Slowdown; Bitcoin Slumps Near $20K
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8393 (-5.58%)
- ETH: $1093.55 (+1.75%)
- BNB: $222.7 (+3.49%)
- ADA: $0.4672 (-0.04%)
- XRP: $0.3251 (+0.96%)
- SOL: $37.18 (+6.78%)
- DOGE: $0.06268 (+0.08%)
- DOT: $7.55 (+0.53%)
- TRX: $0.06239 (-1.56%)
- SHIB: $0.00000985 (-0.51%)
Top gainers on Binance:
