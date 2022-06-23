Voyager Digital Cuts Daily Withdrawal Limit to $10K Amid 3AC exposure

Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital reduced its daily withdrawal limit to $10,000 from $25,000 after detailing its exposure to struggling hedge fund Three Arrows Capital earlier this week.

According to Voyager's website, an update to the withdrawal limit was made at 23:00 UTC on Wednesday.

Voyager shares (VOYG) plunged by more than 60% yesterday after the company said it had an aggregated exposure of $720 million to Three Arrows Capital in the form of stablecoins and bitcoin.

Voyager appears to be the latest in a string of crypto companies hit by the recent market downturn, lending platforms Celsius Network and Finblox have both halted withdrawals over the course of the month.