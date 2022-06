The Klaytn Foundation announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with NFTb, a digital ownership platform. The partnership is designed to drive the rapid growth of metaverse and GameFi projects on the Klaytn blockchain by providing full-stack NFTb platform solutions.

Klaytn is a public blockchain developed by Ground X, the blockchain arm of Korea’s internet giant Kakao with 50 million users worldwide. KLAY is up by 0.40% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $0.248 per token.