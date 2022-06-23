Ledger enters the metaverse through The Sandbox

Hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it has now entered the metaverse through The Sandbox. Ledger said this is its first entry into the metaverse and the first to turn gaming into Web3 education.

The Sandbox

is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences.

SAND

is up by more than 12% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.0091 per token.