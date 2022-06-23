The Sandbox partners with Captain Tsubasa

The Sandbox announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it has partnered with Captain Tsubasa, the popular football manga. The partnership will see The Sandbox bring the popular football manga and anime to the metaverse.

The Sandbox

is a virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain, where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences.

SAND

is up by more than 13.79% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $1.0159 per token.