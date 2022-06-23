Polygon says its PolygonID is now live

Polygon announced via Twitter on Wednesday that its Polygon ID is now live. Polygon ID is a self-sovereign identity solution powered by ZK cryptography that brings huge potential for DAO governance. According to Polygon, PolygonID puts users in complete control of their data. Polygon ID enables a whole host of features previously inaccessible to DAOs, it added.

Polygon (previously Matic Network)

is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.

