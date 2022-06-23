Angle Protocol integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that the stablecoin protocol, Angle Protocol, has integrated its Price Feeds feature on the Ethereum mainnet. The integration will help Angle Protocol secure borrowing on its overcollateralized stablecoin protocol. The Chainlink Price Feeds help ensure that loans, liquidations, and fees are calculated using accurate price data, Chainlink added.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

is up by 3.83% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.04 at press time.