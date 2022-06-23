Yop integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Ethereum

The Chainlink team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that yield optimization platform, Yop, has integrated its Price Feeds feature on the Ethereum mainnet. The Price Feeds feature will help Yop boost its yield optimization vault strategies with secure price data and display USD-denominated deposit values to its users.

Chainlink Network aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

