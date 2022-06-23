Brave browser integrates Filecoin into its native wallet

Brave browser announced via a blog post on Tuesday that it has released its latest version v1.4.0. This new version comes with the integration of Filecoin into the Brave wallet. With this integration, Filecoin’s token (FIL) is fully supported as an asset in Brave Wallet. Brave users can frictionlessly send and receive FIL directly in the Wallet without worry due to Filecoin’s extremely low transaction fees, the Brave team added.

Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that serves as an incentivization layer on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). FIL has added more than 3.94% to its value over the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $5.81.