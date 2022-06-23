Algorand Foundation partners with 10 Academy

The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it has partnered with 10 Academy. 10 Academy is a not-for-profit initiative and the partnership will see the two entities build Africa’s workforce in key areas of the 4th Industrial Revolution including Artificial Intelligence, Web3/Blockchain, Internet of Things and Quantum Computing.

Algorand

is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products”. As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network".

ALGO

