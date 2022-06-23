copy link
create picture
more
Tron’s total transactions surpass 3.4 billion
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-06-23 12:21
Tronscan, the block explorer of the TRON network, revealed on Wednesday that the total transactions on the Tron network have surpassed 3.4 billion. At the moment, the Tron blockchain has over 99 million total accounts and 3.4B total transactions.
TRON is a public blockchain attempting to become the core infrastructure for a decentralized internet. TRON relies on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) mechanism in which 27 Super Representatives rotate every 6 hours to validate blocks and transactions. TRX is down by 0.48% so far today and is trading at $0.06376 at press time.
View full text