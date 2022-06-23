Tron’s total transactions surpass 3.4 billion

Tronscan, the block explorer of the TRON network, revealed on Wednesday that the total transactions on the Tron network have surpassed 3.4 billion. At the moment, the Tron blockchain has over 99 million total accounts and 3.4B total transactions.

TRON

is a public blockchain attempting to become the core infrastructure for a decentralized internet. TRON relies on a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) mechanism in which 27 Super Representatives rotate every 6 hours to validate blocks and transactions.

TRX

is down by 0.48% so far today and is trading at $0.06376 at press time.