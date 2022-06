The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it is excited to have fully integrated into DeFiYield.App. DeFiYield is a digital asset management platform. This means that users can now track their Kava Balances, Pools, Swaps, and Lending on DeFiYield.

Kava

aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets.

KAVA

is up by 11% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.849 at press time.