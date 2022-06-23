MATIC Jumps as Polygon Introduces Improved Privacy for DAOs

Polygon’s native MATIC tokens surged 25% in 24 hours as its development team launched a product for allowing more private voting in decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs).

MATIC traded over 50 cents in European hours Thursday, up from 40 cents early Wednesday, hitting resistance at those levels. The tokens could surge to the 58 cents level if current buying demand persists.

MATIC tokens hit resistance at 50 cents this morning. (TradingView)

Polygon ID, a system that verifies a user's identity while allowing them to maintain anonymity, went live on Polygon DAO on Wednesday night.

The system differs from current systems, where user data is stored on centralized servers and shared with a company. Instead, Polygon ID uses zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to make this possible. ZK proofs are an advanced cryptographic method allowing one party to prove to another that a statement is true while the prover avoids conveying additional information.

DAOs + Polygon ID 📜🧾 Old blockchain based voting systems link voting behavior to public identifiers like wallets.#PolygonID lets DAOs allow only those that have received valid attestations to participate in voting. Once verified, activity is completely private.[5/10]

— Polygon - MATIC 💚 (@0xPolygon) June 22, 2022

In a DAO, community members vote on protocol decisions using tokens and signatures from their personal wallets. Because such data exists on a blockchain, other users can trace previous transnational activity from voter wallets – thus reducing privacy.

“Old blockchain-based voting systems link voting behavior to public identifiers like wallets,” explained Polygon in a tweet. “Polygon ID lets DAOs allow only those that have received valid attestations to participate in voting.”