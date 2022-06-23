Fender Partners Meta To Launch Music Metaverse “Stratoverse”

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Fender Partners Meta To Launch Music Metaverse “Stratoverse”

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-06-23 11:43
Guitar giant Fender has partnered with Meta to launch the music metaverse, Fender Stratoverse. It is one of the two new virtual worlds Meta launched at the Cannes Lions 2022. The other, MINIverse metaverse was launched in partnership with BMW Group.
The Stratoverse is a musical adventure where users can find guitar chords to create a melody while exploring a Stratocaster guitar-shaped island. It is a collaboration between R/GA, Creative Shop and Meta Horizon Worlds creators Ashley Briley, Matt Torres and Sammy Nu of VRinReview.

Fender and Meta Create Music Metaverse Experience “Stratoverse”

Fender and Meta announced the “Stratoverse” music metaverse for Horizon Worlds on June 22. Users can explore the Stratocaster guitar-shaped metaverse island surrounded by clouds and other islands, floating in the stratosphere. The music metaverse is dubbed an “out-of-this-world augmented reality/virtual reality music experience.”
Evan Jones, CMO at Fender, said:
“We could not be more pleased to have been invited by Meta to bring Fender into the metaverse for the first time. We are thrilled by the potential this technology has to allow Fender fans and creators to come together, play, and create across borders, cultures, and from any distance.”
Users will search for guitar chords represented by sparkling colored guitar picks and place them at Riff Maker to create music. Users begin their search from the headstock of the Stratocaster guitar-shaped island to the Riff Maker.
Moreover, users can place guitar picks in one of the 18 spots in the Riff Maker. Also, they can move the pick around and modify it by changing it from a major to a minor chord. The Stratoverse also has easter eggs for fans including air guitar zones and four special golden picks.
However, metaverse is available to users who have Meta Quest 2 headsets, and are based in U.S., Canada or UK.

Fender’s Foray into NFT and Metaverse

Fender had initially filed five NFT and metaverse-related trademarks in May to enter into the NFT and metaverse world. Moreover, Fender entered the virtual market after guitar maker Gibson filed NFT trademarks in April.
Previously, Spotify had also announced a partnership with Roblox to launch the Spotify Island metaverse experience for fans and artists.
  • About author
  • Disclaimer
Varinder is a Technical Writer and Editor, Technology Enthusiast, and Analytical Thinker. Fascinated by Disruptive Technologies, he has shared his knowledge about Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Artificial Intelligence, and the Internet of Things. He has been associated with the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry for a substantial period and is currently covering all the latest updates and developments in the crypto industry. The presented content may include the personal opinion of the author and is subject to market condition. Do your market research before investing in cryptocurrencies. The author or the publication does not hold any responsibility for your personal financial loss.
This post originally appeared on Coingape.com
View full text