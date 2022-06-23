Fender Partners Meta To Launch Music Metaverse “Stratoverse”

Guitar giant Fender has partnered with Meta to launch the music metaverse, Fender Stratoverse. It is one of the two new virtual worlds Meta launched at the Cannes Lions 2022. The other, MINIverse metaverse was launched in partnership with BMW Group.

The Stratoverse is a musical adventure where users can find guitar chords to create a melody while exploring a Stratocaster guitar-shaped island. It is a collaboration between R/GA, Creative Shop and Meta Horizon Worlds creators Ashley Briley, Matt Torres and Sammy Nu of VRinReview.

Fender and Meta announced the “Stratoverse” music metaverse for Horizon Worlds on June 22. Users can explore the Stratocaster guitar-shaped metaverse island surrounded by clouds and other islands, floating in the stratosphere. The music metaverse is dubbed an “out-of-this-world augmented reality/virtual reality music experience.”

Evan Jones, CMO at Fender, said:

“We could not be more pleased to have been invited by Meta to bring Fender into the metaverse for the first time. We are thrilled by the potential this technology has to allow Fender fans and creators to come together, play, and create across borders, cultures, and from any distance.”

Users will search for guitar chords represented by sparkling colored guitar picks and place them at Riff Maker to create music. Users begin their search from the headstock of the Stratocaster guitar-shaped island to the Riff Maker.

Moreover, users can place guitar picks in one of the 18 spots in the Riff Maker. Also, they can move the pick around and modify it by changing it from a major to a minor chord. The Stratoverse also has easter eggs for fans including air guitar zones and four special golden picks.

However, metaverse is available to users who have Meta Quest 2 headsets, and are based in U.S., Canada or UK.

Fender’s Foray into NFT and Metaverse

Fender had initially filed five NFT and metaverse-related trademarks in May to enter into the NFT and metaverse world. Moreover, Fender entered the virtual market after guitar maker Gibson filed NFT trademarks in April.

Previously, Spotify had also announced a partnership with Roblox to launch the Spotify Island metaverse experience for fans and artists.

